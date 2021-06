(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 14 giugno 2021 According to Bisha Health Affairs, since early this year (2021) until now, affiliated hospitals have served 126,700 emergencies

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-06-13-002.aspx