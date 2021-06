(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 20 giugno 2021 The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that remarkable spike has recently been observed in critical cases over the past days, recommending all people to get COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the virus and its complications

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-06-18-001.aspx