(agenparl) – venezia lun 27 gennaio 2020 Schedule:
Friday 7 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Introduction to the course
Friday 14 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. How to draft short answers to exam questions
Friday 21 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tools for presenting charts and trends
Friday 13 March 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Essay features: introductions, developments and conclusions
Friday 20 March 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thesis dissertation abstract
Friday 17 April 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cover letters
Lecturer: prof.ssa Rosemarie Brisciana, Università Ca’ Foscari Venezia
The course is addressed to Ca’ Foscari MA students for a maximum of 15 places available.
All the lectures are free and will take place at Campus Treviso in San Paolo Building, Room 6, First floor.
Registrations by Thursday, 6 February 2020 on: http://bit.ly/crashcourse20
Fonte/Source: http://www.unive.it/data/agenda/1/36838