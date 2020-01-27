27 Gennaio 2020
Agenparl

11:30 CRASH COURSE IN ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL WRITING IN ENGLISH

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – venezia lun 27 gennaio 2020 Schedule:

Friday 7 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Introduction to the course
Friday 14 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. How to draft short answers to exam questions
Friday 21 February 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tools for presenting charts and trends
Friday 13 March 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Essay features: introductions, developments and conclusions
Friday 20 March 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thesis dissertation abstract
Friday 17 April 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cover letters

Lecturer: prof.ssa Rosemarie Brisciana, Università Ca’ Foscari Venezia

The course is addressed to Ca’ Foscari MA students for a maximum of 15 places available.
All the lectures are free and will take place at Campus Treviso in San Paolo Building, Room 6, First floor.

Registrations by Thursday, 6 February 2020 on: http://bit.ly/crashcourse20

Fonte/Source: http://www.unive.it/data/agenda/1/36838

