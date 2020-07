(AGENPARL) – NORGE, sab 11 luglio 2020 The statistics highlight the relative price level between countries using Purchasing Power Parities (PPP). PPPs tell us how many currency units a given quantity of goods and services costs in different countries. PPPs are used to convert a country’s GDP to comparable volume aggregates, as well as for analysis of the level of expenditure.

