108 Correctional, Probation & Parole Officers Graduate

Additional officers will help strengthen community safety across the province

December 10, 2021

HAMILTON —Ontario is continuing to enhance public safety across the province with the hiring of 100 new correctional officers and eight probation and parole officers.

“I want to congratulate each individual for their hard work and recognize their dedication to public service and public safety,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “The comprehensive skills and training graduates have acquired will help ensure they can make critical contributions to the communities they serve each and every day.”

The eight-week correctional officer training program took place virtually and in-person. Recruits received extensive training with enhanced instruction in communication and de-escalation skills. The curriculum also included a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training, and inmate management techniques.

Correctional officer graduates will be assigned to 16 different institutions across Ontario near their home regions:

– 15 graduates will support the Eastern Region at the Central East Correctional Centre, Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre and Quinte Detention Centre.

– 14 will support the Western Region at the Central North Correctional Centre, Stratford Jail, and Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

– 15 graduates will work in the Northern Region at the Sudbury Jail, North Bay Jail, Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre, Monteith Correctional Complex, and Kenora Jail.

– 46 will work in the Toronto Region at Toronto East Detention Centre and Toronto South Detention Centre.

– 10 will support the Central Region at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex, Niagara Detention Centre, and Vanier Centre for Women.

Probation and parole officer graduates completed five weeks of extensive training both virtually and in-person at Ontario’s Correctional Services Recruitment and Training Centre. The training included assessment and case plans, motivational interviewing, report writing, enforcement and managing specialized cases.

These skills better equip probation and parole officers to strengthen community safety by helping offenders successfully reintegrate back into their communities. They are currently assigned across the province in areas near their home community. Two have been assigned in the Central Region, two in the Northern Region, three in Western Region and one in the Eastern Region.

