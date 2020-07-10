sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
105TH ANNUAL MEETING: PREVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 10 luglio 2020 (Ecological Society of America) The ecological sciences are being transformed by data. Remote sensing platforms, automated sensors, observatory networks, molecular techniques, large-scale experiments and predictive models are making it easier than ever to address far-reaching, cross-disciplinary questions. However, the increasing prevalence of these systems also creates new challenges as scientists grapple with interpreting data and how to communicate and apply their findings.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/esoa-1am071020.php

