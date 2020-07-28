101ST ABN DIV ENGINEERS AND USACE NASHVILLE DISTRICT PARTNER TO LOAD AT LOCK C FOR JRTC ROTATION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 luglio 2020 INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (Jul 21, 2020) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in partnership with Fort Campbell Ky., recently completed a $2 million project to upgrade the Lock C location on the Cumberland River in Indian Mound, Tenn. Upon completion of the project, USACE handed over operational control to the post.





Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2290387/101st-abn-div-engineers-and-usace-nashville-district-partner-to-load-at-lock-c/