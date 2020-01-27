(AGENPARL) – Brussels, Belgium lun 27 gennaio 2020

The EESC will host the ILO’s centenary anniversary exhibition, “100 years of Social Protection with the ILO (International Labour Organization)”, featuring 24 roll-up banners in both English and French.

The exhibition presents the establishment and evolution of social protection systems around the world since 1919, and thus commemorates 100 years since the foundation of the ILO.

The exhibition will be on display at the EESC from 3 to 28 February 2020 and is being supported by all the 3 Groups of the EESC

The opening will take place on Wednesday 19 February.

Date: 3-28 February 2020

Venue: EESC, JDE, Atrium 6

