10 years ago, on 8 and 9 March 2011, Edita Tahiri, Borko Stefanovic and Robert Cooper sat down for the very first time to leave the past behind and discuss how to find ways forward for the future cooperation between Kosovo and Serbia.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94510/10-years-belgrade-pristina-dialogue_en