10 Act Cabaret: A New Day

Saturday, November 21, 2020, 7 – 9pm

A night of punchy 10-minute cabarets full of humour, drama and everything in between! Each act will be performed and crafted just for you, by some of Brisbane’s best aspiring performers.

10 Act Cabaret is a platform for young performers to express whatever may be on their creative minds, in their own unique way. The shows aim to fuel their creative passion and experience professional life as working artists.

Includes interval.

Location: Visy Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Performing arts

Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Various prices. View the Brisbane Powerhouse website. Plus transaction fee of $6.90

Age: Suitable for ages 12+

Bookings: Find out more and book online.

