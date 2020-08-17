lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
10 ACT CABARET: A NEW DAY

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 17 agosto 2020 Saturday, November 21, 2020, 7 – 9pm

10 Act Cabaret: A New Day

A night of punchy 10-minute cabarets full of humour, drama and everything in between! Each act will be performed and crafted just for you, by some of Brisbane’s best aspiring performers.

10 Act Cabaret is a platform for young performers to express whatever may be on their creative minds, in their own unique way. The shows aim to fuel their creative passion and experience professional life as working artists.

Includes interval.

Location: Visy Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Various prices. View the Brisbane Powerhouse website. Plus transaction fee of $6.90
Age: Suitable for ages 12+
BookingsFind out more and book online.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147232818

