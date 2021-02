(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 07 febbraio 2021 The price index of first-hand domestic sales (PIF) measures the price development of first-hand sales of goods to the Norwegian market. That means goods from Norwegian production sold in Norway and imported goods.Starting with the index for January 2019, published 11 February 2019, the reference year for PIF was changed to 2015.

