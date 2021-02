(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 07 febbraio 2021 The Harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) is an indicator used to compare price developments between European countries. HICP figures for the country groups EU, EA and EEA, and individual country series are available from Eurostat. For more detailed information about the price development in Norway, see: Consumer Price Index.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/priser-og-prisindekser/statistikker/hkpi/maaned