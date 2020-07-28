(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mar 28 luglio 2020
1. Growing the Bioeconomy, 2. Solid-State Power Substation Technology
1. An expanding bioecononmy, producing energy and products from biomass, offers great opportunities for petroleum displacement, carbon drawdown, and rural economic development. Plants provide incredible diversity for a wide array of applications making them fascinating to study. However, the diversity that makes them scientifically interesting, also makes them a very challenging and risky industrial feedstock.
Askey Kimberly A
Tue, 07/28/2020 – 09:34
– Thursday, August 13, 2020 – 04:00
