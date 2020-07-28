martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
1. GROWING THE BIOECONOMY, 2. SOLID-STATE POWER SUBSTATION TECHNOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mar 28 luglio 2020
1. Growing the Bioeconomy, 2. Solid-State Power Substation Technology

Abstract

1. An expanding bioecononmy, producing energy and products from biomass, offers great opportunities for petroleum displacement, carbon drawdown, and rural economic development. Plants provide incredible diversity for a wide array of applications making them fascinating to study. However, the diversity that makes them scientifically interesting, also makes them a very challenging and risky industrial feedstock.

Askey Kimberly A
Tue, 07/28/2020 – 09:34

Presenter

1. Erin Webb, 2. Madhu Chinthavali

Affiliation

1. Environmental Sciences Division, 2. Electrical and Electronics Systems Research Division

Event Date

Thursday, August 13, 2020 – 03:00
– Thursday, August 13, 2020 – 04:00

Fonte/Source: https://www.ornl.gov/event/1-growing-bioeconomy-2-solid-state-power-substation-technology

