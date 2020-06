(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 07 giugno 2020 These statistics provide information about land use and construction in the Norwegian coastal zone, also known as the 100-meter belt, including islands with mainland connection by bridge or ferry. In addition, the statistics include the 100-meter belt around the main rivers and lakes.

