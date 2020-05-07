giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH A COOL CONTEST!

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN…

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.6%

WORKING GROUP TO EXAMINE HOW TO TURN THE STEPS TAKEN DURING THE…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #38

IL PAPA: DIO AIUTI GLI OPERATORI DEI MEDIA A LAVORARE SEMPRE AL…

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO GUALTIERI

RICADUTE OCCUPAZIONALI DELL’EPIDEMIA DA COVID-19

UTILIZZO DEI FONDI STRUTTURALI E D’INVESTIMENTO EUROPEI

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI DELL’INDUSTRIA

Agenparl

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN AND INCLUSIVE REFORM PROCESS

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, gio 07 maggio 2020

  • 06/05/2020
  • Legal Affairs and Human Rights

<!–

–>

Pieter Omtzigt (Netherlands, EPP/CD), rapporteur on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta, today responded to developments in the process of institutional reform in Malta.

When I visited Malta in February, I was encouraged to hear from the government that an extensive package of reform proposals was almost ready for publication and would be presented to the Venice Commission for its opinion, recalled Mr Omtzigt.

I have still not seen any text, but I have heard serious concerns about how the proposals were developed, he continued. My earlier report noted the scepticism of many in Malta, who feared that the reform process would be handled behind closed doors between the leadership of the governing and opposition parties. I concluded that this would be wrong, yet it is exactly what seems to be happening.

For the Venice Commission, it was very important that reforms be adopted as the result of a process of wide consultation in society. The Assembly recommended that reforms should be designed and implemented through an open, widely inclusive and transparent process. How the reform proposals are prepared, and whether they meet the clear requirements of the Venice Commission opinion, will affect not only their legitimacy and acceptance by the general public it will also be a defining test for the international credibility of the Abela administration, concluded Mr Omtzigt.


<!–More –>

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=7878&lang=2

Post collegati

EASA SIB 2020-07: PREPARATION OF AERODROMES TO RESUME OPERATIONS

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): OZURDEX, DEXAMETHASONE, MACULAR EDEMA,UVEITIS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/07/2010, REVISION: 14, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

GOLD(I)-SILVER(I)-CALIX[8]ARENE COMPLEXES, PRECURSORS OF BIMETALLIC ALLOYED AU-AG NANOPARTICLES

Redazione

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN AND INCLUSIVE REFORM PROCESS

Redazione

ONE TO START SERVICES FROM PORT OF OAKLAND

Redazione

DIGITAL SESSION: “SCIENCE OF SCIENCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” RESEARCH ON RESEARCH: AN OVERVIEW OF THE LANDSCAPE AND ITS CONNECTIONS TO RESEARCH POLICY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More