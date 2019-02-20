(AGENPARL) – Angleton (Texas), mer 20 febbraio 2019 Brazoria County Counseling Center (BCCC) will be hosting their 1st Annual Gala "Unmasking the Stigma" BCCC is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit counseling center with offices in Angleton and Pearland. Our counseling center provides access to mental health and substance abuse services to meet the needs of youth, families and individuals. Also provided is specialized therapy for veterans and their families. We ask for you to please assist BCCC in continuing to provide much needed counseling services for the uninsured and under insured in Brazoria County.We have sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the gala are available for purchase.

Fonte/Source: http://business.angletonchamber.org/events/details/unmasking-the-stigma-gala-22153