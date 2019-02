(AGENPARL) – Shelbyville (Kentucky), mar 19 febbraio 2019 Join us as we Celebrate the Dorman Center with The Monarchs! Dinner, Program and Dancing. Tickets are $50 each and sponsorships are available. For tickets and for more information, contact Darlene Snow at

Fonte/Source: http://www.shelbycountykychamber.com/events/details/celebrate-the-dorman-center-with-the-monarchs-6887