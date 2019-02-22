22 Febbraio 2019
03/01/2019 – Howlin’ On Water…Dueling Pianos Dinner and show to benefit Girls On The Run Central Illinois

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Peoria (illinois), ven 22 febbraio 2019 Howlin' on Water Dueling Pianos, Central Illinois' ORIGINAL Dueling Pianos show continues at The Waterhouse in the MAXAM Building for our 15th year with a dinner and show performance on Friday March 1st! This show will also serve as a benefit for Girls On The Run Central Illinois!! Dinner and show package is only at $40pp plus tax! Doors open at 6p, with the dinner buffet at 6:30p, followed by dessert and the 3 hour dueling pianos show! Buffet menu is Kahlua Pulled Pork, Waterhouse Chicken (boneless breast in a creamy white wine sauce with mushrooms), Tossed Mixed Greens, Smashed Potatoes, Two Vegetables, Dinner Rolls, and Texas Sheetcake for dessert. *Vegetarian Pasta Primavera in a light alfredo available with prior notice.

Fonte/Source: http://peoriachamber.org/events/details/howlin-on-water-dueling-pianos-dinner-and-show-to-benefit-girls-on-the-run-central-illinois-18236

