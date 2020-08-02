02/09/2020: INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTS, Q2 2020

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 02 agosto 2020 The international accounts give an overview of the economic relationships between Norwegian residents and nonresidents. They comprise the international investment position (IIP), including other changes in financial assets and liabilities, and the balance of payments (BOP).As of 2020, the BOP and IIP Statistics are presented together under the heading International accounts. The international account consists of the current account, the capital account and the financial account. The current account shows exports and imports and other international transfers. The capital account shows capital transfers and transactions in intangible assets. The financial account shows net foreign financial assets and liabilities.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/utenriksokonomi/statistikker/ur/kvartal