PRESS RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 Seven jewels built by the storied Sarnico-based shipyard on show in a room devoted to the iconic international yacht brand

Riva in a permanent exhibition at the Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats.

Riva in mostra permanente presso Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats.

Seven jewels built by the storied Sarnico-based shipyard on show in a room devoted to the iconic international yacht brand.

Sono 7 i gioielli dello storico cantiere di Sarnico esposti in una sala dedicata al brand icona della nautica internazionale.

