PRESS RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 Seven jewels built by the storied Sarnico-based shipyard on show in a room devoted to the iconic international yacht brand
Riva in a permanent exhibition at the Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats.
Riva in mostra permanente presso Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats.
Riva in mostra permanente presso Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats.
Sono 7 i gioielli dello storico cantiere di Sarnico esposti in una sala dedicata al brand icona della nautica internazionale.
