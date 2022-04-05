PRESS RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 aprile 2022 She is the brand’s fourth yacht to enter the water in 2022 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona.

Custom Line launches a new Navetta 30 superyacht, an icon of the sea.

Custom Line vara una nuova Navetta 30, superyacht icona del mare.

Custom Line vara una nuova Navetta 30, superyacht icona del mare.

È il quarto yacht del brand a scendere in acqua presso la Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard di Ancona nel 2022.

