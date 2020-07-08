(AGENPARL) – mer 08 luglio 2020 ** “#YourPrivateIsland”: when a yacht becomes your retreat of freedom and beauty.
————————————————————
** “#YourPrivateIsland”: quando lo yacht diventa un’oasi di libertà e bellezza.
————————————————————
**
————————————————————
** PRESS RELEASE
————————————————————
Dear Editorial Team,
we are delighted to announce our breaking news:
** “#YourPrivateIsland”: when a yacht becomes your retreat of freedom and beauty.
————————————————————
» View all news on ferrettigroup.com (https://www.ferrettigroup.com/en-us/News-and-Events)
** “#YourPrivateIsland”: quando lo yacht diventa un’oasi di libertà e bellezza.
————————————————————
» Leggi tutte le news su ferrettigroup.com (https://www.ferrettigroup.com/it-it/News-and-Events)
https://www.ferrettigroup.com/
» Ferretti Group Media Center (https://mediacenter.ferrettigroup.com/)
** Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ferrettigroup)
** LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/ferretti-group)
** Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/FerrettiGroup)
** Link (https://instagram.com/ferrettigroup/)
** Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.it/ferrettigroup/)
** Website (https://www.ferrettigroup.com/)
Copyright © 2020 Ferretti S.p.A., All rights reserved.
You are receiving this e-mail because your e-mail address is part of one of our lists.
If you prefer to unsubscribe, please click the unsubscribe link.
You can ** update your preferences (https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/profile?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=238c73ce18&e=df06f7ee3d)