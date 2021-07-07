PRESS RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 Work is proceeding at a fast pace and on schedule to complete WHY200, the first full-wide-body by Wally.
WHY200: upcoming launch of the first full-wide-body superyacht that combines design, space and speed.
WHY200: prossimo al varo il primo superyacht full-wide-body che coniuga design, spazio e velocità.
Work is proceeding at a fast pace and on schedule to complete WHY200, the first full-wide-body by Wally, which will make its official debut at Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
WHY200: prossimo al varo il primo superyacht full-wide-body che coniuga design, spazio e velocità.
Presso i cantieri Ferretti Group procedono, a ritmo serrato e nel pieno rispetto dei tempi previsti, i lavori di ultimazione di WHY200, il primo full-wide-body firmato Wally, che debutterà ufficialmente al Cannes Yachting Festival di settembre.
