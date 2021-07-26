(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 The new flagship of the storied Sarnico shipyard entered the water on Lake Iseo.

The launch of the eagerly awaited Riva 68’ Diable is innovation unleashed.

The new flagship of the storied Sarnico shipyard entered the water on Lake Iseo.

[The launch of the eagerly awaited Riva 68’ Diable is innovation unleashed. ](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=249c951fa9&e=df06f7ee3d)

PRESS RELEASE

Dear Editorial Team,

we are delighted to announce our breaking news:

The launch of the eagerly awaited Riva 68’ Diable is innovation unleashed.

The new flagship of the storied Sarnico shipyard entered the water on Lake Iseo.

» [DOWNLOAD PRESS RELEASE](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=21d0cdb6bd&e=df06f7ee3d) (pdf)

» [DOWNLOAD IMAGE](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=9b85ef5890&e=df06f7ee3d)

[» View all news on ferrettigroup.com](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=7e0e9665a8&e=df06f7ee3d)

Varato l’attesissimo Riva 68’ Diable: innovazione indomabile.

La nuova ammiraglia dello storico Cantiere di Sarnico è scesa in acqua sul Lago D’Iseo.

» [SCARICA IL COMUNICATO STAMPA](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=49bcf49dba&e=df06f7ee3d) (pdf)

https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=4bd069624c&e=df06f7ee3d

[» Ferretti Group Media Center](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=a6a71aa3fd&e=df06f7ee3d)

🔊 Listen to this