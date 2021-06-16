(AGENPARL) – mer 16 giugno 2021 New Dolceriva with Hard Top: a marvel of design, comfort and relaxation.

Nuovo Dolceriva con hard top: meraviglia di design, comfort e relax.

[New Dolceriva with hard top: a marvel of design, comfort and relaxation.](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=ef2bc08821&e=df06f7ee3d)

PRESS RELEASE

Dear Editorial Team,

we are delighted to announce our breaking news:

New Dolceriva with Hard Top: a marvel of design, comfort and relaxation.

This Riva open motor yacht is a spectacle of style and elegance, perfect for a holiday sheltered from the rain and heat.

[» View all news on ferrettigroup.com](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=40005af0cc&e=df06f7ee3d)

Nuovo Dolceriva con hard top: meraviglia di design, comfort e relax.

L’open Riva è uno spettacolo di stile e di eleganza, perfetto per una vacanza al riparo da pioggia e calore.

» [SCARICA IL COMUNICATO STAMPA](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=d757a283b1&e=df06f7ee3d) (pdf)

» [SCARICA L’IMMAGINE](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=4791fe3387&e=df06f7ee3d)

[» Leggi tutte le news su ferrettigroup.com](https://ferrettigroup.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1ec2f063f014181f1e620bd13&id=b980cb8544&e=df06f7ee3d)

🔊 Listen to this