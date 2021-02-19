📣 PRESS RELEASE – HIGH ALTITUDE EMOTIONS WITH FERRETTI GROUP.

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 ** High altitude emotions with Ferretti Group.

** Emozioni in alta quota con Ferretti Group.

The magnificence of Custom Line and Riva yachts soars above Courmayeur to over 3,000 m on the Skyway Monte Bianco, taking RIVA IN THE MOVIE and the magic of cinema to the very summit.

» View all news on ferrettigroup.com (https://www.ferrettigroup.com/en-us/News-and-Events)

Le meraviglie firmate Custom Line e Riva svettano da Courmayeur fino a oltre 3000 mt con lo Skyway Monte Bianco, portando in vetta RIVA IN THE MOVIE e la magia del cinema.

» Leggi tutte le news su ferrettigroup.com (https://www.ferrettigroup.com/it-it/News-and-Events)

https://www.ferrettigroup.com/

» Ferretti Group Media Center (https://mediacenter.ferrettigroup.com/)

