Special event grant applications open today

The City of Sacramento is now accepting applications for grants from its two-year City of Festivals program to support special events taking place across the city of Sacramento.

Any individual or organization that would like to put on an event within the city of Sacramento may apply for the grant.

Apply now for grant awards of up to $7,500. To qualify, the special events must be located in the city of Sacramento, consistent with family-oriented themes, support arts and cultural entertainment and activities, promote a healthier living environment and enhance the quality of life in the city.

Grant funds may be used to pay costs incurred in connection with the special event, including:

– City costs for police services

– Parking and permits

– Private security

– Eligible equipment

– Portable restrooms

– Event fencing

– [And more](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2fa)

Four grant application rounds:

– Applications open May 16 through June 3 for events to be held July 1 – Dec. 31, 2022.

– Applications open Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 for events to be held Jan. 1 – April 30, 2023.

– Applications open Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023 for events to be held between May 1 – Aug. 31, 2023.

– Applications open May 1 through May 31, 2023 for events to be held between Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023.

Learn more:

– Visit the City of Festivals website

– Review[program guidelines](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2fb)

– Read through the [frequently asked questions](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2fc) (FAQs)

– See if the event will[require a permit](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2fd)

Grants will not be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Informational webinar:

Learn more about the grant program at an upcoming webinar at 3 p.m. on May 18. [Register online here.](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2fe)

[Apply now](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f2ff)

Find all program guidelines, FAQs and information on event permits at [sacramentofestivals.com](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h38fba71,34d4664,355f300)

