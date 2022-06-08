(AGENPARL) – mer 08 giugno 2022 [ver online](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/v/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwidSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vb3YucGVtc3YyMy5uZXQvc2Nob2xhc3Ivc2Nob2xhc3JfYnVsa18xMDUzL3ZlNWNiOF81MDEzZWYiLCJoIjoiYWUyYjRlIn0) [compartir](https://scholasr.sm.pemsv23.net/share?p=eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwiaCI6ImZlYTE5MiJ9&d=eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJuIjoiUHJpbmNpcGFsIC0gU2Nob2xhcyIsInMiOiJodHRwczovL292LnBlbXN2MjMubmV0L3NjaG9sYXNyL3NjaG9sYXNyX2J1bGtfMTA1My92ZTVjYjhfNTAxM2VmIiwidCI6IiIsInUiOiJodHRwczovL3NjaG9sYXNyLnRyLnBlbXN2MjMubmV0L3Mve3BhY2tldH0_cz17YXBwfSJ9&s=)

[Logo]

Pope Francis launches the Scholas Occurrentes International Educational Movement

On the 19th of May 2022, his Holiness Pope Francis launched the ‘Scholas Occurrentes International Educational Movement” in the Aula Magna of the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

During the event, which was wrapped in a festive and colourful atmosphere, the 50 young people of the Laudato Si School from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Haiti, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Portugal presented the socio-environmental challenges that afflict the youth of today and expressed their commitment to the Pope to care for “our common home”. They also thanked Scholas Occurrentes for providing them with the necessary tools for this task.

Participants of the event included the leader of U2, Bono Vox and leading figures from art, sports and technology, as well as representatives of civil society from various countries around the world where Scholas develops its activities.

His Holiness Pope Francis highlighted in the event the natural gift of women to change the world and care for the environment and said that “women have the vocation to give life. It’s about survival. To defend nature is a fight for harmony, and women know more about harmony”.

To read the full article that was featured in Vatican News, click on the link below.

[Full Article→](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfNTViOTUxOGI1Yjc2YzU3ZjBiMTRlNTY0MDUzZmI3MDEwYzcwN2RlNyIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cudmF0aWNhbm5ld3MudmEvZXMvcGFwYS9uZXdzLzIwMjItMDUvcGFwYS1sYW56YS1tb3ZpbWllbnRvLWVkdWNhdGl2by1pbnRlcm5hY2lvbmFsLXNjaG9sYXMtb2NjdXJyZW50ZS5odG1sIiwiYyI6IiIsImgiOiI1M2VjMjMifQ)

Chaco, Argentina Water Sustainability Project

Chaco province is one of the most vulnerable and underprivileged areas in northern Argentina. Many of the most severe health problems in the region stem from the polluted drinking water which is consumed by most of the population due to a lack of other options.

For the people of Chaco, the possibility of having access to clean drinking water is still far from possible. However, the Water Pact Forum aims to change this and provide a concrete solution.

The Water Pact Forum means to mitigate the serious water situation in the rural areas around Miraflores (Chaco), thus, Y.A.Maof is designing solutions to provide drinking water to the people of these areas in order to offer a better future for them.

In an event at the Vatican last week, with the presence of his Holiness Pope Francis, Y.A. Maof announced that they are bringing three suitcase shaped water filtration mechanisms to Chaco. Together with these water filtration systems their current, dire water reality can begin to be overturned.

The Jerusalem Post article describing the event, can be accessed through the link below:

[Jerusalem Post Article →](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfMjBiYzY1NWMyY2I3ODhmODE0Njc1MmZjMDMwYzgxMDA3ODZmYTBhYiIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuanBvc3QuY29tL3NwZWNpYWwtY29udGVudC9ib25vLXRoZS1wb3BlLWFuZC1pc3JhZWxpLWlubm92YXRpb24tNzA4MDY0IiwiYyI6IiIsImgiOiI1Y2MxNjgifQ)

Summary of the Educational Water Pact Forum Conference

The Educational Water Pact Forum’s international conference, a gathering with an ambitious objective convened last month: The unique event brought together senior representatives and researchers from the Israeli and international water industry, and government water supply officials from Latin America and the Caribbean, thanks to the extraordinary reach and commitment of Scholas Occurrentes.

The conference lasted 3 days and was a great success.

The full article that was published in the Jerusalem Post can be accessed through the link below:

[Full Article →](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfZDA1M2E5ODYyYjczZDRkM2VjZDg0NzJiN2RlZjAxZTdkNGY4ZjFlYyIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuanBvc3QuY29tL3NwZWNpYWwtY29udGVudC9lZHVjYXRpb25hbC13YXRlci1wYWN0LWZvcnVtLWNvbmZlcmVuY2UtZGlzY3Vzc2VzLXNvbHV0aW9ucy1mb3ItbGF0aW4tYW1lcmljYW4td2F0ZXItY2hhbGxlbmdlcy03MDY1MzUiLCJjIjoiIiwiaCI6IjBkMzc1NCJ9)

Valores Religiosos Article on the Educational Water Pact Forum

In a recent edition of the Argentinian Newspaper Valores Religiosos, two articles were released that discussed the importance of the Educational Water Pact Forum in light of the current global issues surrounding water scarcity and pollution.

The first article highlighted the importance of water and how in 2022 there are still communities living without access to safe water in Argentina and in the world.

The second article discussed the Water Pact and the recent conference that was held with the participation of international experts by Scholas Occurrentes, Y. A. Maof and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. It also elaborated on the experiences of Patricio Caruso (Water Pact Office Coordinator) during his stay in Añatuya, Argentina, where he worked on the issue of child malnutrition.

The full articles that were published in Valores Religiosos can be accessed through the following links:

[Water Scarcity Article →](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfNWQ3MTM1MDYyNWVhYmVjYTJkOGIzMGQzOWJmNGNhZjZiMmVmMmRkOCIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cudmFsb3Jlc3JlbGlnaW9zb3MuY29tLmFyL05vdGljaWFzL2xhLWZhbHRhLWRlLWFndWEtcG90YWJsZS1lbi1sYXMtcG9ibGFjaW9uZXMtdnVsbmVyYWJsZXMtZGVsLXBhaXMtMjI1MDIiLCJjIjoiIiwiaCI6IjU0OTI4MCJ9)

[Water Pact Article →](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfYWEyYzlmMTA2N2RiZjFiNzc3ZTI5YmI4ZGMxM2RiNmEzYjUyNTY3NCIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cudmFsb3Jlc3JlbGlnaW9zb3MuY29tLmFyL05vdGljaWFzL3VuLXBhY3RvLWludGVybmFjaW9uYWwtcGFyYS1jb21iYXRpci1sYS1jb250YW1pbmFjaW9uLWRlbC1hZ3VhLTIyNTAxIiwiYyI6IiIsImgiOiJhYzMwMGEifQ)

A word from the Educational Water Pact Forum

The Educational Water Pact Forum was created to provide every child with a glass of clean drinking water and to answer the ethical challenge posed by Pope Francis who said that ‘Our world has a grave social debt towards the poor who lack access to drinking water, because they are denied the right to a life consistent with their inalienable dignity’ (Laudato si’, 30).

These words have guided us throughout our journey with the establishment of The Educational Water Pact Forum and will continue to guide us in our future endeavors, projects and conferences, all of which are guided by the mission to provide water, a basic necessity for life, to all those that are in need.

We are pleased to update that our 1st Educational Water Pact Forum virtual conference organized from Jerusalem was a terrific success.

Now, it is your turn to join our important efforts to change the future of water sustainability and to play an integral part in providing clean water to those in dire need. You are welcome to follow our progress online and to register to the Educational Water Pact Forum website.

[Water Pact Website →](https://scholasr.tr.pemsv23.net/c/eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwibCI6ImxpbmtfNDg4YWYxYjEzMTk3ZGRiNTIyYWE0OWI3OGQ0MWVhYWZmMjNlMjZiMSIsImkiOltdLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93YXRlci1wYWN0Lm9yZy9lcy9ob21lLXNwYW5pc2gvIiwiYyI6IiIsImgiOiJiMWRlMGQifQ)

Palazzo San Calisto – 00120 Cittá del (Vaticano -CDV)

2022 © All rights reserved

Para dejar de recibir estos mensajes utiliza el siguiente enlace: [desuscribir](https://scholasr.sm.pemsv23.net/unsubscribe?p=eyJhIjoic2Nob2xhc3IiLCJtIjoibWFpbF9jbDQ1dWt3dHZyaWU0MGI3NGFveHZrd2N4IiwiYyI6IjQ4MjA2IiwicyI6ImJ1bGtfZGVmYXVsdF9zY2hvbGFzciIsImgiOiI3MWYzZjcifQ&d=eyJlIjoicsK3wrfCt8K3wrfCt8K3wrdAYcK3wrfCt8K3wrfCt8K3LmV1IiwiYSI6InNjaG9sYXNyIiwibiI6IlByaW5jaXBhbCAtIFNjaG9sYXMiLCJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9zY2hvbGFzci50ci5wZW1zdjIzLm5ldC91L3twYWNrZXR9In0)

Salguero 3056, Buenos Aires, Argentina

🔊 Listen to this