23.5 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 30, 2022
type here...
Twitter

岸 信夫-2022-06-30 03:15

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @JMSDF_PAO: 6月29日~8月4日、#IPD22 第1水上部隊は、米海軍主催多国間共同訓練 #RIMPAC22 に参加します。訓練への参加を通じ海上自衛隊は戦術技量の向上を図るとともに、参加国である同盟国・同志国との連携を強化し、#FOIP の実現に寄与していき…
Twitter – 岸 信夫

Previous articleThe Spectator Index-2022-06-30 03:12
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia