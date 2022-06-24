31.8 C
岸 信夫-2022-06-24 02:41

RT @Sankei_news: 中国爆撃機３機が沖縄通過　太平洋へ、空自緊急発進 https://t.co/DYvlk0Td58

日本周辺では今月中旬、中国海軍艦艇が列島を周回するような航行や、沖縄を通過して太平洋へ移動するのが確認されている。防衛省は、海と空の両面で活動…
Twitter – 岸 信夫

