岸 信夫-2022-06-22 23:16

RT @ModJapan_jp: ６月２２日、＃岸防衛大臣 は、日 #ASEAN 大臣級会合において、対面での防衛交流・協力を本格的に再開することと、「ビエンチャン・ビジョン2.0」に基づいた協力、特に新たな安全保障の課題である環境分野、サイバー分野、海洋安全保障分野の協力を表…
