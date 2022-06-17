26.6 C
岸 信夫-2022-06-17 04:11

By Redazione
RT @FNN_News: 岸防衛相「警戒監視に万全期す」　ロシア艦艇７隻が千葉県沖を航行 #FNNプライムオンライン https://t.co/S4wgpeTQfB
Twitter – 岸 信夫

