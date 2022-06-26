22 C
Rome
domenica, Giugno 26, 2022
type here...
Twitter

岸田文雄-2022-06-26 09:18

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @kantei: ドイツのミュンヘン空港に到着しました。
G7サミットに向け、ヘリでエルマウ城へ向かいます。 https://t.co/dOmNLbM69b
Twitter – 岸田文雄

Previous articleREPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on general product safety, amending Regulation (EU) No 1025/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council, and repealing Council Directive 87/357/EEC and Directive 2001/95/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council – A9-0191/2022
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia