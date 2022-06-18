Twitter 安倍晋三-2022-06-18 04:48 By Redazione 18 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:02 18 Giugno 2022 Arjun Ram Meghwal-2022-06-18 04:51 18 Giugno 2022 Redazione 幼児教育保育の無償化に熱心に取り組んで来た上野通子参議院議員と宇都宮で街頭演説。お天気もなんとか持ちました。2000人を超える聴衆の皆さんに熱心に耳を傾けて頂きました。 https://t.co/CojgqTclmqTwitter – 安倍晋三 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-18 04:47Next articleRafael Correa-2022-06-18 04:50 - Advertisement - Correlati Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:02 18 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-18 05:03 18 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-18 05:02 18 Giugno 2022 Arjun Ram Meghwal-2022-06-18 04:51 18 Giugno 2022 Arjun Ram Meghwal-2022-06-18 04:51 18 Giugno 2022