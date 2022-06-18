23.5 C
安倍晋三-2022-06-18 04:48

幼児教育保育の無償化に熱心に取り組んで来た上野通子参議院議員と宇都宮で街頭演説。お天気もなんとか持ちました。2000人を超える聴衆の皆さんに熱心に耳を傾けて頂きました。 https://t.co/CojgqTclmq
Twitter – 安倍晋三

