giovedì, Giugno 30, 2022
アメリカ大使館-2022-06-30 03:24

RT @374AirliftWing: 先日、横田基地で #ジューンティーンスを祝うイベントが行われました。これは1863年のリンカーン大統領の奴隷解放宣言後も、なお奴隷制が残っていたテキサス州で1865年6月19日、奴隷解放が宣言され、事実上、アメリカで奴隷制が廃止となった記…
