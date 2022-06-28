Twitter アメリカ大使館-2022-06-28 00:49 By Redazione 28 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read The Lincoln Project-2022-06-28 00:51 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 Bernie Sanders-2022-06-28 00:37 28 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @kantei: G7サミット2日目は、ウクライナ情勢を議論しました。ロシアのウクライナ侵略は、世界の平和秩序を脅かすのみならず、世界的物価高騰の原因ともなっています。日本は、G7各国と連携し、ロシアへの追加制裁、ウクライナの穀物輸出再開を支援します。これにより、穀物の国…Twitter – アメリカ大使館 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47Next articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-28 00:51 - Advertisement - Correlati The Lincoln Project-2022-06-28 00:51 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli The Lincoln Project-2022-06-28 00:51 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-28 00:47 28 Giugno 2022 Bernie Sanders-2022-06-28 00:37 28 Giugno 2022 Bernie Sanders-2022-06-28 00:37 28 Giugno 2022