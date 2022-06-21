28.9 C
アメリカ大使館-2022-06-21 01:38

RT @USFJ_J: 理念、哲学、価値観を共有する。
第三海兵遠征軍の海兵隊員は、「自由で開かれたインド太平洋」を実現するため、陸上自衛隊の隊員と共に訓練を行っています。
Twitter – アメリカ大使館

