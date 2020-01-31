(AGENPARL) – London ven 31 gennaio 2020

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment after stabbing a 21-year-old man to death in Brent.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, 31 January, Dominic Calder, 19 (), of Redmead Road, Hayes, Middlesex and Mikel Mulqueen, 19 (), of Marshall Street, Harlesden, were each sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 20 years for the murder of Meshach Williams in April 2019.

They were previously convicted at the same court on Thursday, 23 January.

Meshach was walking with a friend along Harlesden High Street at around 21:00hrs on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 when he was passed by Calder and Mulqueen who were riding in convoy in a VW Passat and a Renault Clio.

The vehicles turned back on themselves, at which point one of the occupants got out and launched a targeted attack, during which Meshach was stabbed.

The suspect vehicles then turned round in the street and waited before carrying the attacker away from the crime scene.

Meshach managed to flee into a bookmakers but collapsed shortly afterwards.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was pronounced dead at 02:47hrs on 24 April.

A post-mortem examination later gave cause of death as a stab wound.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Calder and Mulqueen were identified and mobile phone evidence placed them at the crime scene at the time of the attack.

The court heard that the suspects had later arranged for one of the cars used in the attack to be set alight in Gladstone Park.

They were arrested and charged in May and remanded in custody until trial.

Speaking at sentencing, the judge said Meshach’s death was “a senseless and pointless killing” which had caused “untold distress and misery” to his family and friends.

Meshach’s mother said: “Losing my son is a pain that is indescribable. Heartbroken is an understatement, sad is an understatement, words cannot describe the degree of pain that we are enduring every day. The lingering question is, why? Why did this happen to him? Why would anyone try to hurt us to this degree?

“Meshach lived a normal happy life raised by me and his grandparents, we always instilled good values and morals into him. As a mother, I gave him the best life possible and taught him how to become a respectable young man.

“My life was unexpectedly turned upside down on 24 April 2019, when i was informed that my eldest child and only son, whom I doted on completely, was gone forever.

“A mother’s worst nightmare, news a mother should never have to hear because we all know that a parent should never have to bury their child. This cold and brutal murder of Meshach, who we lovingly refer to as Mesh, has left our whole family in a place of no recovery.

“My good days are bad and my bad days are unbearable. My mind has become tormented with constant flashbacks of the moment I saw my son lying on the ground… things that no mother should ever have to witness.

“I am tormented by the fact that my son was murdered in the same community that I live in, that he lived in and as the people who are on trial for his murder; they all know each other.

“I have attended court every day for this trial with other family members, we as a family have had to relive what happened to Meshach and this has affected our daily lives forever.

“As a family, we are utterly devastated that his death involves the legal system and no other family should have to go through this trauma. Justice won’t heal our pain of losing him. He was brutally murdered, in what appears to be a pre-mediated attack that is completely senseless and without reason. We will forever mourn Meshach and all we have is memories and the constant pain of why he is not here and how our life must continue without him.”

Detective Sergeant Devan Taylor, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: “Calder and Mulqueen attacked Meshach on a busy street following an earlier altercation in Tubbs Road, NW10.

“Their actions that night mean they will now spend a significant period of time in prison, while Meshach’s family will have to try to cope with this devastating loss for the rest of their lives.”

A third man, Emmanuel Kamara 24, (), of Crownhill Road, was found not guilty at the same trial.

Two 16-year-olds [D] and [E] have also been charged with Mr Williams’s murder; they will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 16 April.

