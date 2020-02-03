(AGENPARL) – London lun 03 febbraio 2020

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Queen’s Park on Wednesday, 29 January.

On Friday, 31 January, a 53-year-old man [A] was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed to return on a date in late February.

On Monday, 3 February, a second man, aged 25, [B] was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South (Trident) continue to appeal for witnesses and footage following the shooting on Bravington Road, W9 at around 14:44hrs.

A 46-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries to his head. He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 020 8785 8136 or contact via Twitter Please quote CAD Jan.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Or visit their website.