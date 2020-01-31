31 Gennaio 2020
​MAN JAILED FOR GBH IN TOTTENHAM
​MAN JAILED FOR GBH IN TOTTENHAM

(AGENPARL) – London ven 31 gennaio 2020

A man has been jailed for seven and a half years following a violent knife attack in Haringey and for possession of a firearm.

Miguel Costa, 23 () of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to GBH and possession of a firearm at Wood Green Crown Court on 15 October 2019.

He was sentenced on Friday, 31 January. He must serve half of his sentence prior to being released and will be subject to a three year extended licence.

The court heard that on Sunday 14 July 2019 at 03:30hrs, the 37-year-old male victim was walking along High Road, Tottenham, N17. He became aware of a group of males sitting to his right on a railing. One of the males started shouting in his direction. He was unable to comprehend what was being said but clearly heard the word “Latino”.

The victim attempted to ignore the males. He was then pursued by Costa who produced a knife and without provocation stabbed the victim in his left thigh leading to heavy blood loss. The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment to the wound. Costa was identified by police officers as he was seen before the attack in a local shop.

A manhunt was launched by detectives and on 27 August 2019 Costa was seen by officers on Tottenham High Road, N17 near to the venue of the attack. He was arrested for the assault and found in possession of a loaded Browning Self-loading pistol. There were four live bullets in the chamber.

A joint investigation was launched by detectives from Operation Trident and North Area CID.

On 28 August 2019 Costa was charged and remanded in custody where he has remained since that time.

Detective Constable Simon Phillips from North Area CID said:

“This was a vicious and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent male who was merely returning home after a night out with friends. I truly hope he is able to move on with his life and recover from this terrible ordeal.

“Costa poses a clear danger to the public which is demonstrated by that fact that we was found in possession of a loaded gun upon his arrest.”

“I hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to those intending to carry out these attacks and to possess weapons.

“We always will take robust action against any person found carrying a knife or gun and using it to inflict harm on the streets of London.”

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

