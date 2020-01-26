26 Gennaio 2020
​MAN CHARGED WITH CLAPTON MURDER

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London dom 26 gennaio 2020

A man has been charged with a murder in Clapton.

Dawid Wycik, 22, () a Polish national of no fixed abode will appear at Thames Magistrates’
Court on Monday, 27 January.

Police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane, E5 at 23.29hrs on Friday, 24 January following reports of a disturbance.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man, believed to be a Polish national aged in his 60s, was found with stab injuries inside the property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was declared dead a short time later. While officers believe they know his identity, they await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and charged as above.

The two men are believed to have been known to each other, but not related.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-charged-with-clapton-murder-392555?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

