2 Febbraio 2020
​INCIDENT IN STREATHAM

dom 02 febbraio 2020

A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham.

At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

The circumstances are being assessed and we will provide further information as soon as possible.

The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/incident-in-streatham-393180?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

