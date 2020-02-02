(AGENPARL) – London dom 02 febbraio 2020
A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham.
At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
The circumstances are being assessed and we will provide further information as soon as possible.
The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.
Please follow @metpoliceuk on Twitter for updates.
Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/incident-in-streatham-393180?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news