​E-fit appeal after sexual assault in Holloway

(AGENPARL) – London ven 28 dicembre 2018 Police are releasing an e-fit of a man they want to trace following a sexual assault on a woman in Holloway.The investigation was launched following the incident which occurred at approximately 01:00hrs on Saturday, 10 November.A woman, aged 25, was approached by the suspect in Hungerford Road, N7. The man sexually assaulted her. He also produced a knife during the incident.The woman managed to push the suspect away before making her way home and reporting the incident to police.Detectives Chief Inspector Pete Wallis said: “We are issuing this e-fit in a bid to identify this man. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Hungerford Road in the early hours of 10 November, or who recognises this man to contact police immediately.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the Central North Command Unit on 101 and quote CAD 507/10Nov; alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on .Personal safety advice is available from the Met’s website at https://www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/violence/stay-safe/

