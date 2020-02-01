1 Febbraio 2020
​APPEAL FOLLOWING REPORT OF FIREARM DISCHARGE IN PLAISTOW

(AGENPARL) – London sab 01 febbraio 2020

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a firearm being discharged at an address on Pelly Road, E13 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 at 02:12hrs.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended however no one was believed to have been injured and no firearm was recovered.

A forensic examination of the scene was undertaken.

There have been no arrests made as yet and enquiries continue.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage covering the time of, or just before the incident to contact police urgently on 101 quoting CAD .

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-report-of-firearm-discharge-in-plaistow-393164?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

