​6,823 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-BISHA SO FAR

According to Bisha Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 6,823 beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 6) are available at Mukhatat 1 Healthcare Center, Al-Alaya General Hospital, Tabalah Hospital, Tathleeth General Hospital (27/7), Wadi Taraj Hospital, Khatham Healthcare Center (16 Hours).

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-19-006.aspx