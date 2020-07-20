lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
​6,823 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-BISHA SO FAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 20 luglio 2020

According to Bisha Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 6,823  beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 6) are available at Mukhatat 1 Healthcare Center, Al-Alaya General Hospital, Tabalah Hospital, Tathleeth General Hospital (27/7), Wadi Taraj Hospital, Khatham Healthcare Center (16 Hours).

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-19-006.aspx

