Agenparl

​ MOH EXPLAINS HOME ISOLATION GUIDELINES FOR COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 09 agosto 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has pointed out the measures to be taken if a family member is infected with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to home isolation guidelines.

Through a video​ posted on its Twitter page and its educational platform: «Live Well», MOH has explained how to follow these measures and guidelines. When a father is proven to be infected with COVID-19 on the first day of the month, he must be isolated at home as a confirmed case for 10 days, while the rest of his family members, who are in contact with him, shall be basically isolated for 14 days, starting from the date of their father’s infection. Later on, if anyone of these members showed any symptoms, s/he should be isolated for other 10 days, starting from showing symptoms. As for those who do not develop any symptoms during the basic isolation period, they just shall complete their basic isolation period, which is 14 days starting from the date of their father’s infection.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-07-001.aspx

