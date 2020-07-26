​ COVID-19 RECOVERIES EXCEED 217,000, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2,051 cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 217,782 cases, all praise is due to Allah. “2,201 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 264,973 cases, including 44,488 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,120 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable”, stated MOH.

About 39% of the new reported cases are females, and 61% are males. Only 5% of the cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 85% are adults. Also, 31 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 2,703. Moreover, 52,812 new lab tests have been performed in the Kingdom; bringing the total number to 2,999,740 lab tests.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

