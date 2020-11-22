(AGENPARL) – HEBRON (PALESTINE), dom 22 novembre 2020 موقع الكتروني لاستعراض المشاريع التجاريةوادارتها

الحداد, مالك; عبيدو, احمد

Recently, after the spread of technology greatly in our lives, we can see projects owners trying to publish their projects to people through web sites, Facebook and Instagram for example, and here some problems started to appear, such as: the weak spreading of these projects to people, and the lack of management to display These projects.

Therefore, the work team created a website to be a specialized website for hosting (small and medium) projects, organizing and presenting them to the user in an easy and organized way, trying to eliminate the problems that the user was previously facing on social sites, where the site divided the projects into categories and displayed each project in Its own category, it also divided the users into specific types and displayed the data for each user according to the type of the user, achieving the greatest benefit from the site

في الآونة الأخيرة وبعد انتشار التكنولوجيا بشكل كبير في حياتنا،أصبحنا نرى من أصحاب المشاريع التجارية محاولة نشرها وإيصالها للناس من خلال مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مثلالفيس بوك والانستغرام وغيرها، وهنا بدأت بعض المشاكل بالظهور مثل: ضعف انتشار هذه المشاريع الى الناس، وعدم وجود التنظيم الكافي لعرض هذه المشاريع.

لذلك قام فريق العمل بانشاء موقع الكتروني ،ليكون موقعا متخصصا باستضافة المشاريع التجارية (الصغيرة والمتوسطة) وتنظيمها وعرضها للمستخدم بشكل سهل ومنظم ،والذي عمل على انهاء المشاكل التي كانت تواجه المستخدم سابقا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث قام الموقع بتقسيم المشاريع الى فئات وعرض كل مشروع في فئته الخاصة ،كما قام أيضا بتقسيم المستخدمين الى فئات محددة وعرض البيانات الخاصة لكل مستخدم حسب فئة المستخدم محققا بذلك أكبر فائدة مرجوة من الموقع.

Fonte/Source: http://scholar.ppu.edu/handle/123456789/2008