(AGENPARL) – HEBRON (PALESTINE), dom 07 febbraio 2021 التصميم الانشائي لمستشفى الخليل الخاص

هشلمون, انس; ابو ريان, قصي; سعيد, ناجي

يمكن تلخيص هدف المشروع في عمل التصميم الإنشائي لجميع العناصر الإنشائية التي يحتويها المشروع، من عقدات وجسور وأعمدة وأساسات وجدران وغيرها من العناصر الإنشائية.

المشروع عبارة عن مستشفى، يحتوي ستة طوابق منها موقف السيارات، مختلفة في التوزيع المعماري واستخدام الفراغات والتداخلات الكتلية لأجزاء هذا المبنى، مما أكسبنا المعرفة الواسعة في التصميم الإنشائي للأبنية الخرسانية.

تتلخص فكرة هذا المشروع في التصميم الإنشائي لمستشفى متكامل يحتوي كافة الأقسام والخدمات الطبية اللازمة للمرضى والزوار من قسم طوارئ سهل الوصول، مواقف سيارات داخلية وخارجية، غرف للمرضى والعمليات بأعداد مناسبة، عيادات خارجية، مختبرات طبية، مراكز للعلاج الطبيعي، مصاعد وسلالم في كافة أرجاء المبنى، مساحات واسعة للراحة والإنتظار وغيرها.

يتألف المشروع من عدة مراحل تتمثل بدايةً بالتدقيق المعماري للمخططات، وقد تم اختيار العناصر الإنشائية المختلفة من أعمدة وجسور وعقدات بشكل لا يتناقض مع المتطلبات المعمارية للمشروع. وبعد ذلك قمنا بمرحلة التصميم الانشائي لبعض العناصر الانشائية بمساعدة بعض البرامج التصميمية الانشائية وعرض نتائجها على شكل أرقام ومخططات.

ومن الجدير بالذكر انه تم استخدام الكود الأردني لتحديد الأحمال الحية، ولتحديد أحمال الزلازل تم استخدام كود (ASCE 10-16) ، أما بالنسبة للتحليل الإنشائي وتصميم المقاطع فقد تم استخدام الكود الأمريكي (ACI_318- 08)، ولا بد من الإشارة إلى انه تم الاعتماد على بعض البرامج الحاسوبية مثل :Autocad2020, Office2019 Atir2018, وغيرها…

Project objectives can be summarized in the structural design of all structural elements contained in the building project, the slabs, beams, columns, foundations, walls and other structural elements.

The project is about a hospital consists six floors including the parking. The variation of the architectural distribution was included in each floor such as area exploits, which has gave us the knowledge in the structural design of concrete buildings.

The idea of this project is the structural design of a hospital contains all the necessary services to all patients, like inside and outside parking, emergency department with an easy access, enough numbers of patients and operations rooms and other departments like outside clinics, physical therapy and etc…

The project consists of several stages start with checking the architectural plans, then selecting the various structural elements of the slabs, columns, beams, foundations and shear walls details which match the architectural requirements of the building, then we designed the structural elements using computer programs then we collected the results as numbers and sketches.

We depend on the Jordanian code to determine the live loads, and to determine the loads of earthquakes we used (ASCE 10-16), for analyzing and design the structural sections we depended the American code (ACI_318- 08), we used some computer programs such as: Autocad 2020, Office2019, Atir 2018, and others.

CD , no of pages 108 , مباني 2/2021

Fonte/Source: http://scholar.ppu.edu/handle/123456789/2161